Bangladeshi Munshiganj farmers expect strong potato harvest

Farmers in Munshiganj, Bangladesh, expect a good potato harvest this season as crop conditions remain favourable. Some growers indicate that rainfall in the coming days could influence final production levels.

Potato is the main cash crop in the district, making Munshiganj the third-highest potato-producing district in the country. According to the District Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), the cultivation target for the season was set at 34,655 hectares. Farmers slightly exceeded this target by planting potatoes on 34,660 hectares.

Among the upazilas, Munshiganj Sadar has the largest cultivation area with 9,581 hectares, followed by Tongibari with 9,070 hectares, Sirajdikhan with 8,958 hectares, Louhajang with 3,109 hectares, Gazaria with 1,998 hectares, and Srinagar with 1,944 hectares.

The production target for the current season has been set at 10,045,195 tons. Last season, potatoes were cultivated on 34,758 hectares of land, producing around 1.2 million tons.

Farmers report that the crop has grown well so far due to weather conditions and the absence of major pest attacks or natural disasters. However, dry weather has become a concern as the harvest period approaches.

Md Roni, a farmer from Sonarang village in Tongibari upazila, said he cultivated potatoes on five and a half kani of land this year, and the plants are currently in good condition.

"If rainfall occurs within the next seven to ten days, the yield may increase further as the plants have already developed several potatoes," he said.

Another farmer, Ajmir Hossain from the Amghata area in Munshiganj Sadar upazila, said a lack of rainfall may lead to irrigation problems.

"If rain does not come within 10 to 12 days, we will have to irrigate the fields, which will increase production costs," he said, adding that rainfall could support yield while reducing expenses.

Farmers also reported that production costs declined this year compared with the previous season due to lower prices for fertilizers and seeds. Growers also expressed interest in stable market conditions following last year's losses.

Deputy Director of the District Agricultural Extension Department, Dr. Md. Habibur Rahman, said crop conditions remain satisfactory, and the production target may be achieved if weather conditions remain stable.

He added that farmers in the district commonly use water hyacinth and rice straw during planting to retain soil moisture, which reduces irrigation frequency.

The government has also introduced programs to support potato production. These include block-based demonstrations in 206 blocks through the Khamari App to promote balanced fertilizer use.

In addition, potatoes suitable for processing and export are being cultivated on 6,783 hectares of land in Munshiganj this season as part of efforts to expand value-added production and market opportunities.

Source: BSS News