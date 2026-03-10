UAE airspace restrictions disrupt Kenyan exports

Air traffic between Kenya and the United Arab Emirates is gradually resuming after a period of airspace restrictions that disrupted travel and trade. Major carriers have begun a phased restart of operations, affecting routes that are important for Kenyan flower exports and international cargo flows.

For the past week, the Nairobi-Dubai air corridor has largely been inactive. This route is used for Kenyan flower exports and business travel. Flights from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to the UAE are now gradually returning. Airlines, including Emirates, Etihad, and flydubai, have announced limited flight schedules as they restart operations for passengers and cargo.

The disruption followed airspace closures earlier this month linked to regional tensions. The closures resulted in a grounding of commercial aviation across the Gulf region. Dubai functions as a gateway for Kenyan agricultural exports, including fresh flowers and vegetables that move through air freight channels.

Logistics were affected during the suspension period. Export cargo remained at origin airports, with losses for exporters estimated at KES 150 million to KES 200 million (US$1.17 million to US$1.56 million) per day. Thousands of passengers were also delayed at transit hubs across the Middle East. Airlines are currently prioritizing travelers with existing bookings as operations restart.

The limited flight resumption is intended to reduce the backlog of passengers while operating within restricted airspace corridors managed by the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority.

The disruption has also affected supply chains connected to Kenya. The UAE is a destination for tourism and a transit hub for imports. Retailers in Nairobi reported shortages of certain goods during the suspension. In Europe, the flower auction market in Aalsmeer recorded supply gaps as Kenyan cargo aircraft remained grounded.

Industry observers indicate that flight capacity will increase gradually. Aviation authorities have advised passengers to travel to the airport only if their flight has been confirmed by their airline. Limited seat availability is expected in the coming days.

Airlines have also advised passengers that flight times may increase due to rerouting around restricted airspace. These routes require longer distances and additional fuel use.

For Kenyan exporters and logistics operators, attention is now shifting to recovery and supply chain planning. Discussions are taking place within the government about alternative cargo routes to reduce exposure to regional disruptions.

An aviation spokesperson stated, "We are monitoring the situation hour by hour. Our priority is the safety of our crew and passengers, followed closely by the resumption of the connections that keep our economies moving."

