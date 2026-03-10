Afghanistan boosts produce exports to Russia after Iran ban

Afghanistan is preparing to expand exports of fruits and vegetables to Russia following Iran's temporary suspension of food exports.

According to Russian media citing Rustam Khabibullin, head of the Russian Business Center in Afghanistan, the shift in trade flows follows a decision by Iran to halt food and agricultural exports.

On March 3, the Iranian government announced an indefinite suspension of all food and agricultural exports to prioritize domestic food security amid the ongoing regional conflict. Products that were previously supplied to Russian retailers are being redirected to Iranian state reserves.

Afghanistan has started shipments to Russia to fill the supply gap. The first consignment included 100 tons of apples.

Additional shipments are being prepared and are expected to include peppers, dried fruits, nuts, celery, zucchini, eggplant, citrus, berries, herbs, and melons.

Khabibullin said demand from Russia is increasing, and Afghan exporters are working to supply additional volumes in order to prevent shortages and stabilize consumer prices.

Source: Ariana News