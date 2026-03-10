UAE airlifts produce as aviation disruptions affect imports

Retailers in the United Arab Emirates are arranging cargo flights to transport fresh fruits, vegetables, and other perishable foods as aviation disruptions affect parts of the Middle East.

Dedicated cargo flights are being used to maintain supermarket supply as passenger flight cancellations reduce available cargo capacity for fresh food shipments.

One shipment arrived in Abu Dhabi on March 7 aboard an Etihad Airways freighter carrying around 12,000 packages of fruits and vegetables from India. The consignment weighed about 80,000 kilograms and was arranged by LuLu Group International, which operates a supermarket network in the UAE. The produce is being distributed to stores across the country.

Air cargo allows fresh produce to arrive within hours, which helps maintain the supply of highly perishable products.

The use of cargo flights follows disruptions to aviation routes linked to regional geopolitical tensions. Some passenger flights in the Middle East have been suspended or rerouted. Passenger aircraft often transport fresh produce in their cargo holds, and reduced flight activity has limited available capacity for food imports.

Retailers have responded by arranging direct cargo flights from sourcing markets to maintain supply chains.

Industry observers say logistics systems are being adjusted as transport routes change. Retailers are shifting from passenger cargo capacity or sea freight to dedicated cargo flights when fast delivery is required for perishable products.

The UAE imports a large share of its food supply, including fresh produce. Retailers say produce arriving on cargo flights will move through distribution networks to supermarkets across the Emirates.

The country relies on multiple sourcing markets and supply routes to maintain food imports during disruptions.

Additional cargo shipments are planned in the coming days. Retailers are arranging imports from cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Melbourne as part of the UAE's produce sourcing network.

Retailers say the objective is to maintain a fresh food supply to supermarkets while aviation disruptions continue to affect transport routes in the region.

