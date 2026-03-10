Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Kyrgyzstan opens logistics centre for fruit and vegetable exports in Aravan district

A new logistics centre for fruit and vegetable storage has opened in the village of Achy in the Aravan district of Kyrgyzstan. The facility was built by a local company with an investment of 21 million soms (€220,000) on a municipal land plot of 2.42 hectares. The storage complex has a capacity of 600 tonnes of agricultural products.

According to the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry, the facility is already storing batches of apricots and carrots supplied by local farmers. The storage centre is equipped with technologies designed to maintain product quality during longer storage periods and prepare produce for export shipments.

According to the management of the facility, export contracts have already been signed with partners in Turkey. The project is expected to provide farmers in the Aravan district with direct access to international markets.

Source: vesti.kg

