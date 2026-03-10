Uzbekistan fruit and vegetable imports grow 37% in early 2026

In January and February 2026, Uzbekistan imported fruit and vegetables worth $100.4 million, an increase of 37.5% compared with $73.1 million in the same period of 2025. According to the Customs Committee of Uzbekistan, the total import volume also rose by 37.5%, from 73,060 tonnes to 100,404 tonnes.

Mandarins remained the largest imported product. Imports increased from 30.4 million kg worth $9 million to 45.6 million kg valued at $23.3 million. This represents a growth of 50% in volume and 159% in value. Banana imports remained almost unchanged in volume, moving from 34.1 million kg to 34 million kg. However, the value increased by 42%, from $8.4 million to $11.95 million.

Potato imports reached 196.6 million kg compared with 191.6 million kg a year earlier. At the same time, the value declined from $18.8 million to $10.9 million.

Among other products, nut imports increased from 3.4 million kg worth $5.06 million to 4.75 million kg valued at $7 million. Date imports rose from 5.45 million kg worth $4.9 million to 6.16 million kg valued at $6.88 million.

Apple imports increased from 10.4 million kg worth $3.35 million to 15.9 million kg valued at $5.46 million. Pear imports grew from 6.29 million kg worth $1.86 million to 10.28 million kg valued at $4.32 million.

Pineapple imports rose from 2.14 million kg worth $0.69 million in 2025 to 6.92 million kg valued at $2.29 million. Imports of hybrid fruits and berries such as kiwi and avocado also increased more than twofold.

Vegetable imports showed mixed trends. Sweet pepper imports rose from 1.04 million kg worth $0.24 million to 1.1 million kg valued at $0.33 million. Garlic imports increased from 1 million kg to 1.89 million kg, while the value slightly decreased from $0.34 million to $0.32 million. Imports of frozen vegetables declined from 88,000 kg worth $0.11 million to 80,700 kg valued at $0.096 million.

