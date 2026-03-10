Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber

You are using software which is blocking our advertisements (adblocker).

As we provide the news for free, we are relying on revenues from our banners. So please disable your adblocker and reload the page to continue using this site.
Thanks!

Click here for a guide on disabling your adblocker.

Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber
App icon
FreshPublishers
Open in the app
OPEN

Azerbaijan increases exports of hazelnuts, persimmons, and apples in January 2026

In January 2026, Azerbaijan exported 2,290.63 tonnes of hazelnuts, which is 13.1% more than in January 2025. According to the State Customs Committee, the export value increased 2.1 times to $29.43 million (€27.1 million).

Exports of persimmons reached 26,692.83 tonnes, which is 2.2% higher than in January 2025. The value of persimmon exports increased by 15.6% to $22.30 million (€20.5 million).

Apple exports totalled 10,914.69 tonnes, up 2% compared with the same period last year. The export value increased by 19.5% to $8.19 million (€7.5 million).

Source: caliber.az

Related Articles → See More