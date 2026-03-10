Azerbaijan increases exports of hazelnuts, persimmons, and apples in January 2026

In January 2026, Azerbaijan exported 2,290.63 tonnes of hazelnuts, which is 13.1% more than in January 2025. According to the State Customs Committee, the export value increased 2.1 times to $29.43 million (€27.1 million).
Exports of persimmons reached 26,692.83 tonnes, which is 2.2% higher than in January 2025. The value of persimmon exports increased by 15.6% to $22.30 million (€20.5 million).
Apple exports totalled 10,914.69 tonnes, up 2% compared with the same period last year. The export value increased by 19.5% to $8.19 million (€7.5 million).
Source: caliber.az