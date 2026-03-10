Kyrgyzstan’s potato exports fell 2.4 times in 2025

Potato exports from Kyrgyzstan declined significantly in 2025. According to data from the National Statistical Committee, the country exported 33,207.9 tonnes of potatoes worth $4.6 million between January and December 2025. In the same period of 2024, exports totaled 80,492.1 tonnes valued at $11.08 million, meaning shipments decreased by 2.4 times.

Uzbekistan remained the main destination for Kyrgyz potatoes, although volumes fell considerably. Exports to Uzbekistan reached 28,485.5 tonnes worth $2.62 million in 2025, compared with 68,456.1 tonnes valued at $7.06 million in 2024.

Shipments to Kazakhstan also declined. In 2025, exports totaled 3,661.4 tonnes worth $1.39 million, down from 10,879.8 tonnes valued at $3.58 million the previous year.

Exports to Russia decreased in volume but increased in value. Deliveries amounted to 722.5 tonnes worth $535,900 in 2025, compared with 1,132 tonnes worth $439,700 in 2024.

In contrast, shipments to Azerbaijan rose significantly. In 2025, exports reached 267.5 tonnes worth $49,900, compared with 24.2 tonnes valued at $3,000 in 2024.

Kyrgyzstan also exported potatoes to Tajikistan in 2025, totaling 71 tonnes worth $7,200, while no shipments to this market were recorded in 2024.

Source: www.tazabek.kg