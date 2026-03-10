Karnataka potato cultivation drops by more than 50%

Potato cultivation in Karnataka, India, has declined by more than 50 per cent, raising concerns in one of South India's main producing regions. Hassan district accounts for more than 40 per cent of the state's potato output.

According to local officials, several factors have contributed to the reduction in planted area, including shortages of quality seed potatoes, higher input costs, excess rainfall that caused seed rot, crop damage, and blight disease. As a result, many farmers have moved to other crops such as maize and ginger.

The horticulture department has started measures aimed at restoring potato production. In Hassan district, the cultivated area has fallen from around 50,000 hectares in previous years to between 6,000 and 8,000 hectares over the past 15 to 20 years.

Yogesh, deputy director for horticulture in Hassan, said potato cultivation in the state has declined sharply.

"Fifteen years ago, potato was cultivated on around one lakh hectares in the state. However, its cultivation area has shrunk to less than 30,000 hectares. The focus now is on overcoming challenges like high costs of seeds, substandard seed potatoes, and reliance on traditional farming".

According to the department, the current goal is to increase the cultivated area in Hassan to at least 25,000 hectares.

Until 2005, the Kufri Jyothi potato variety was grown on around 45,000 hectares in the district. In the 2006 to 2007 season, the disease affected the Kufri Jyothi crop, and many farmers stopped planting the variety.

Kufri Chipsona potatoes were also grown under contract arrangements with companies for processing into chips. The horticulture department later introduced varieties such as Kufri Himalini and Kufri Karan, which are tolerant to blight.

To support production, the department organised a "Potato Mela" where farmers met researchers and seed suppliers from Haryana, Chandigarh, and Punjab.

"Potatoes are grown in Hassan during the May-August kharif season and November-February rabi crop. We are sourcing good-quality seeds now," Yogesh said.

Farmers report that about five quintals of seed potatoes are required for one acre of cultivation. Production costs from planting to harvest are around ₹80,000 (US$960) per acre. If there are no pest or disease problems, yields can reach 35 quintals.

According to growers, if traders purchase potatoes at ₹20 (US$0.24) per kilogram, farmers receive around ₹70,000 (US$840), while the same product may later be sold for ₹30 to ₹35 (US$0.36–0.42) per kilogram.

Shankar, a farmer from Appenahalli in Hassan taluk, said, "I have been growing the chips variety potato for the last 20 years. I got 100 bags of yield on my eight acres last year. If good quality seeds, pesticides, and proper guidance are given, we can increase cultivation".

Suresh from Bettahalli added, "Even if the yield is less, I have been cultivating potatoes for 25 years now. But a farmer cannot sustain losses every year. So, the department should encourage farmers and provide proper guidance".

