Azerbaijan reduces date imports in 2025

In 2025, Azerbaijan imported 8,482 tonnes of dates, fresh or dried, worth $13.8 million. According to the State Statistics Committee, this is 11% less in value and 17% less in volume compared with 2024.

Iran remained the largest supplier. Azerbaijan imported 6,312 tonnes of dates from Iran worth $7.2 million, which is 17% less in value and 15% less in volume than a year earlier.

Imports from Tunisia totalled 1,385 tonnes worth $2.6 million, representing a decline of 12% in value and 13% in volume. Supplies from Israel reached 190 tonnes valued at $1.4 million. Compared with the previous year, imports increased by 19% in value and 14% in volume.

Imports from Palestine amounted to 160 tonnes worth $1.2 million, which is 40% higher in both value and volume year on year. Saudi Arabia supplied 129 tonnes valued at $416,000, an increase of 18% in value and 6% in volume.

Azerbaijan also resumed imports from Jordan after a break of three years and four months. Deliveries reached $146,000 with a volume of 19 tonnes. In 2024, Azerbaijan imported 10,200 tonnes of dates, with Iran accounting for 73% of total imports.

Source: abc.az

