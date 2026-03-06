Kazakhstan maintains potato export policy while expanding vegetable storage capacity

Kazakhstan will not introduce a ban on potato exports. The Interdepartmental Commission on Foreign Trade and Participation in International Economic Organisations decided that temporary export restrictions are not necessary.

According to the government, the decision was made due to the stabilisation of prices on the domestic market and the availability of sufficient potato stocks.

At the same time, new vegetable storage facilities are planned in the Akmola region. In 2026, six new storage projects are expected to be commissioned, according to the regional communication service.

The largest facility will be built in the city of Kosshy with a storage capacity of 12,000 tonnes at one time. Another facility with an annual storage capacity of 6,000 tonnes will be launched in the Arshaly district.

In the Tselinograd district, a storage facility with a capacity of 3,000 tonnes will be built. Two additional facilities with a combined capacity of 5,000 tonnes are planned in Kokshetau. Another storage site with a capacity of 3,000 tonnes will be established in Stepnogorsk.

The project's focus is on improving storage conditions. The facilities will be equipped with automated climate control systems and forced ventilation to reduce losses and extend the storage period for vegetables.

Currently, the Akmola region has 46 potato and vegetable storage facilities with a total capacity of 104,000 tonnes.

In 2027, the construction of two additional vegetable storage facilities is planned in the Arshaly district and the Birzhan Sal district, with a combined capacity of 15,000 tonnes.

