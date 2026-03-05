Pakistan considers Chinese route for potato exports to Central Asia

Pakistan is considering routing potato exports to Central Asia through China after regional tensions disrupted established trade corridors and increased transportation costs for exporters.

The proposal was discussed during the fourth meeting of the Committee on Potato Export, chaired by Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research. The meeting reviewed the export situation and examined measures aimed at protecting farmers' interests.

Officials said the situation in Iran has affected traditional transit routes used by exporters. At the same time, the closure of the border with Afghanistan has restricted overland access to Central Asian markets. Limited access to some Gulf routes has also complicated export logistics for Pakistani traders.

According to officials at the meeting, the transit corridor through China is being considered as an alternative route to maintain shipments of potatoes to Central Asia. Authorities are working on measures to facilitate exports along this route.

Rana Tanveer Hussain said the government is also considering transport subsidies and concessional freight support to help exporters manage higher logistics costs.

Source: Pro Pakistani