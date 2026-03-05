Azerbaijan reduces potato imports in 2025 while exports increase

In 2025, Azerbaijan imported 131,335 tonnes of potatoes, excluding seed potatoes, worth $47.54 million (€43.7 million). According to the State Statistics Committee, import volumes decreased by 8% compared with 2024, while the value declined by 22%.
- Turkey became the largest supplier. Azerbaijan imported 59,961 tonnes of potatoes from Turkey worth $20 million (€18.4 million). This is six times more in volume and seven times more in value than in the previous year.
- Imports from Georgia reached 22,061 tonnes valued at $7.75 million (€7.1 million). This represents a decrease of 8% in volume and 3% in value year on year.
- Pakistan supplied 16,592 tonnes worth $7.13 million (€6.6 million). Compared with the previous year, imports from Pakistan increased 166 times in volume and 230 times in value.
- Imports from Russia totalled 16,000 tonnes valued at $5.97 million (€5.5 million), which is 52% less in volume and 28% less in value than in 2024.
- Supplies from Iran amounted to 13,551 tonnes worth $4.71 million (€4.3 million). Compared with the previous year, imports declined by 80% in volume and by 73% in value.
In 2024, Azerbaijan imported 142,897 tonnes of potatoes. Iran accounted for 46.5% of total imports, Russia for 23.2%, and Georgia for 16.8%.
Azerbaijan also exported potatoes. In 2025, exports reached 71,430 tonnes worth $28.39 million (€26.1 million). This is an increase of 48% in volume and 38% in value compared with the previous year.
- Russia remained the main destination with 59,975 tonnes exported worth $22.97 million (€21.1 million). Export volumes increased by 41% and value by 26%.
- Shipments to Belarus totalled 5,693 tonnes worth $3.15 million (€2.9 million). Compared with 2024, exports increased 2.7 times in volume and three times in value.
- Exports to Ukraine reached 4,394 tonnes worth $1.82 million (€1.7 million), which is 50% more in volume and 95% more in value year on year.
- Supplies to Georgia totalled 1,000 tonnes worth $303,400 (€279,000), representing an increase of 52% in volume and 49% in value.
- Exports to Kazakhstan amounted to 214 tonnes valued at $85,400 (€78,500). This is 5.1 times higher in volume and 4.7 times higher in value compared with the previous year.
Source: abc.az