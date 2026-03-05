Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber

You are using software which is blocking our advertisements (adblocker).

As we provide the news for free, we are relying on revenues from our banners. So please disable your adblocker and reload the page to continue using this site.
Thanks!

Click here for a guide on disabling your adblocker.

Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber
App icon
FreshPublishers
Open in the app
OPEN

Azerbaijan reduces potato imports in 2025 while exports increase

In 2025, Azerbaijan imported 131,335 tonnes of potatoes, excluding seed potatoes, worth $47.54 million (€43.7 million). According to the State Statistics Committee, import volumes decreased by 8% compared with 2024, while the value declined by 22%.

  • Turkey became the largest supplier. Azerbaijan imported 59,961 tonnes of potatoes from Turkey worth $20 million (€18.4 million). This is six times more in volume and seven times more in value than in the previous year.
  • Imports from Georgia reached 22,061 tonnes valued at $7.75 million (€7.1 million). This represents a decrease of 8% in volume and 3% in value year on year.
  • Pakistan supplied 16,592 tonnes worth $7.13 million (€6.6 million). Compared with the previous year, imports from Pakistan increased 166 times in volume and 230 times in value.
  • Imports from Russia totalled 16,000 tonnes valued at $5.97 million (€5.5 million), which is 52% less in volume and 28% less in value than in 2024.
  • Supplies from Iran amounted to 13,551 tonnes worth $4.71 million (€4.3 million). Compared with the previous year, imports declined by 80% in volume and by 73% in value.

In 2024, Azerbaijan imported 142,897 tonnes of potatoes. Iran accounted for 46.5% of total imports, Russia for 23.2%, and Georgia for 16.8%.

Azerbaijan also exported potatoes. In 2025, exports reached 71,430 tonnes worth $28.39 million (€26.1 million). This is an increase of 48% in volume and 38% in value compared with the previous year.

  • Russia remained the main destination with 59,975 tonnes exported worth $22.97 million (€21.1 million). Export volumes increased by 41% and value by 26%.
  • Shipments to Belarus totalled 5,693 tonnes worth $3.15 million (€2.9 million). Compared with 2024, exports increased 2.7 times in volume and three times in value.
  • Exports to Ukraine reached 4,394 tonnes worth $1.82 million (€1.7 million), which is 50% more in volume and 95% more in value year on year.
  • Supplies to Georgia totalled 1,000 tonnes worth $303,400 (€279,000), representing an increase of 52% in volume and 49% in value.
  • Exports to Kazakhstan amounted to 214 tonnes valued at $85,400 (€78,500). This is 5.1 times higher in volume and 4.7 times higher in value compared with the previous year.

Source: abc.az

Related Articles → See More