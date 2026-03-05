Thai fresh durian exports rise 67% in January 2026

Thailand's fresh durian exports reached 10,316 million baht (about US$289 million) in January 2026, according to Ministry of Commerce data. This represents an increase of 67.05 per cent compared with January 2025, when exports were valued at 6,175 million baht (about US$173 million). For the full year 2025, fresh durian exports were valued at 125,737 million baht (about US$3.52 billion).

In contrast, exports of frozen durian declined in January 2026. Shipments were valued at 439 million baht (about US$12 million), down 66.88 per cent from 1,326 million baht (about US$37 million) in the same month a year earlier. Frozen durian exports for the full year 2025 were valued at 17,118 million baht (about US$479 million).

The Department of Agriculture said it is coordinating inspection procedures for durian shipments to China ahead of the 2026 export season. Priyanut Thippayawat, deputy director-general of the department, said plant quarantine inspectors and related agencies have been briefed on inspection guidelines.

The measures cover pest inspection, chemical residue control, phytosanitary certification, and procedures for addressing non-compliance. According to the department, the aim is to apply consistent inspection criteria to avoid import suspensions or additional measures by trading partners.

Priyanut said issues such as immature durian, chemical residues, and pest detections remain areas of attention as they may affect market confidence.

Exports to China continued to grow in 2025. Thailand recorded 58,072 shipments to China, totaling 939,892.34 tons, with a combined value of 150,278.59 million baht (about US$4.21 billion). According to authorities, the figures indicate continued demand in the Chinese market.

Chaisak Rinkluen, director of the Office of Agricultural Regulation, said the agency supervises durian exports throughout the supply chain. This includes pre-export pest inspections, container sealing checks, issuance of phytosanitary certificates, and follow-up on issues reported by trading partners under the Plant Quarantine Act and the Thailand-China export protocol.

For the 2026 season, durian from eastern Thailand is expected to enter the market from April, with peak supply in May and June. Southern production is expected to reach the market from June onward.

The Office of Agricultural Economics estimates the national durian bearing area in 2026 at about 222,600 hectares, up from about 202,500 hectares in 2025. Production is projected at 1,781,019 tons, an increase of 15.71 per cent.

China remains the main export destination, although competition is increasing. Vietnam has exported fresh durian to China since 2022, while Malaysia, the Philippines, and Cambodia also supply the market. China has also begun domestic production in Hainan.

Transport to China has been supported by the Laos-China railway, which can deliver cargo to Kunming about two days faster than the R3A road route. However, rail freight costs are about 10 to 15 per cent higher than road transport, and capacity constraints remain due to infrastructure limits and container availability.

Source: The Nation