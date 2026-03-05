Bangladesh’s Rangpur expects strong Haribhanga mango harvest

Mango orchards across Bangladesh's Rangpur agricultural region have entered the flowering stage, with growers reporting strong budding on trees, particularly for the Haribhanga variety. The region includes the districts of Rangpur, Gaibandha, Kurigram, Lalmonirhat, and Nilphamari.

Meher Ali, who owns a Haribhanga mango orchard in the Padaganj area of Mithapukur upazila, said flowering this year appears stronger than usual. "This year the budding is excellent, which indicates a bumper production," he said. Growers are currently focused on orchard care during the flowering period.

Farmers report that mango trees, especially Haribhanga, have produced a high number of buds this year, a level not seen in the past six to seven years. Weather conditions and timely flowering have supported expectations for higher yields.

Commercial cultivation of Haribhanga mango has expanded in Rangpur over the past two decades, particularly in Mithapukur, Badarganj, and Pirganj upazilas. Some growers operate orchards of about 2 to 6 hectares, while others cultivate mangoes on smaller areas of about 0.4 to 1.6 hectares. Many rural households also grow 10 to 25 trees near their homes and sell mangoes during the season as a source of income.

Meher Ali said orchard owners are expecting net profits of about US$14,600 to US$18,300 after production costs. "Now we are busy taking care of the mango trees during the flowering stage," he added.

Another orchard owner, Mizanur Rahman from the Matherhat area of Mithapukur, cultivates Haribhanga mango on about 6.9 hectares. He reported earnings of about US$13,700 last year. "If the weather remains favourable, I expect to earn around Tk 20 lakh this year," he said.

Officials from the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) estimate that about 7,500 hectares will be under mango cultivation in the Rangpur region this season, including around 6,500 hectares planted with Haribhanga. Production is expected to exceed 95,000 tons.

Sirajul Islam, additional director of DAE for the Rangpur region, said about 90 per cent of mango trees have already started flowering, and around 95 per cent are expected to complete flowering by the first week of March. Despite a longer winter and foggy conditions, the current climate remains suitable for fruit set.

Source: The Daily Star