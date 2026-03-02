Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Kyrgyzstan’s cabbage exports to Russia fall fourfold in 2025

In January–December 2025, Kyrgyzstan exported 4,035 tonnes of cabbage worth USD 808,000, according to the National Statistical Committee. Compared with 2024, export volumes declined sharply from 13,706 tonnes (USD 1.89 million).

Shipments to Russia, the main destination market, dropped fourfold to 3,149 tonnes valued at USD 679,000, down from 12,660 tonnes (USD 1.72 million) a year earlier.

Other export destinations in 2025 included:

  • Uzbekistan: 406 tonnes (USD 43,000)
  • Kazakhstan: 394 tonnes (USD 73,000)
  • Tajikistan: 64 tonnes (USD 11,000)
  • Poland: 22 tonnes (USD 2,000)

Source: www.tazabek.kg

