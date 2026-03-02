Malaysian pineapple exporter lifts export value to US$570,000

Malaysia-based pineapple producer and exporter Aqina Fruits Sdn Bhd reported an export value of RM2.68 million in 2025, compared with RM628,000 in 2024. This equals approximately US$570,000 in 2025, up from around US$133,000 the previous year. Export volume increased from 172 tons to 690 tons over the same period.

Director Wesley Tan Seah Ging said that by December 2025, the company had entered markets in China, Japan, Bahrain, Iraq, and Oman. "The largest exports of fresh fruit are to China, followed by Middle Eastern countries such as Bahrain and Iraq," he said.

In addition to fresh pineapples, the Pontian-based company is developing pineapple-based processed products under the Ananas Republic brand, including dried pineapple snacks and pineapple chips. Tan said these products are made from 100 per cent MD2 pineapple and use vacuum freeze-drying technology without preservatives, sugar, or additives. "Product diversification like this helps ensure steady demand from our export markets," he added.

The company holds GLOBALG.A.P. certification, a requirement for exporting fresh pineapples to European markets. According to Tan, 40 per cent of Aqina Fruits' marketing focuses on export markets, while 60 per cent targets the domestic market.

As of December, the total MD2 pineapple planting area covered 445.16 hectares. Production from these plantings supports fresh fruit exports.

Tan said the company will continue to improve farm operations and optimise the use of modern technology, including controlled-release fertilisers, artificial intelligence, and automation. One of the company's targets is to replace up to 60 per cent of human labour through the use of technology and agricultural inputs.

Aqina Fruits was named the recipient of the 2025 Pineapple Icon Award at Malaysia Pineapple Day 2025.

Source: Bernama Biz