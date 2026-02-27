Vietnamese watermelon contract dispute halts harvest in Gia Lai

Hundreds of tons of watermelon remain unharvested in Ia Mo commune, Gia Lai, Vietnam, following a purchasing dispute between growers and traders. As harvest timing passed, fruit was left in the field, with vines exposed to prolonged heat, and a large share of production deteriorated.

Lam Van Sau, born in 1973 and residing in Tay Son commune, Gia Lai, said that in 2025, he and two other households rented 25 hectares of land in Ia Mo for watermelon cultivation. During the flowering stage, Bui Thi Thanh Thuy of Phu Cat commune, Gia Lai, together with traders, negotiated to purchase the entire crop at VND17 million per 500 square meters, equivalent to VND340 million per hectare, or approximately US$13,600 per hectare.

Under the agreement, Thuy's side transferred VND7.3 billion, approximately US$292,000, in two installments, leaving around VND1.2 billion, approximately US$48,000, unpaid. When the crop reached maturity, traders proposed shifting to a weight-based purchase at VND4,000 per kilogram. Sau declined, and harvesting did not proceed.

"Each crop lasts about 70 days, with total costs exceeding VND5 billion (US$200,000). Selling under the initial agreement would still bring profit. But at VND4,000 per kilogram, we would suffer heavy losses. How could we repay the bank? If prices fell, traders could have negotiated down to VND12 to 13 million per sao (500 square meters), and we might have considered it," Sau said.

According to Sau, watermelon transactions are commonly conducted through handwritten, non-notarized agreements. The document stated a fixed price per 500 square meters and included a clause that prices would not be renegotiated regardless of market movements.

Ha Thi Le Thu, who financed the purchase, confirmed that her mother agreed to buy the crop and transferred VND7.5 billion, approximately US$300,000, including VND200 million from a previous debt. However, Thu said the fruit did not meet export specifications.

"I bought the watermelon for export, not for domestic sale, so the quality requirements are high. As the fruit did not meet export standards, I proposed a purchase price of VND4,500 per kilogram and that we would bear harvesting costs, but Mr. Sau did not agree," Thu said.

Local authorities in Ia Mo convened a mediation session at the request of the traders, but growers did not attend. Commune chairman Tran Quyet Thang stated that, given the sums involved, the parties may pursue legal proceedings to resolve the dispute.

Source: Vietnamnet