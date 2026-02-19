Himachal apple growers await US$0.74m in unpaid dues

Apple growers in Himachal Pradesh, India, are awaiting payments of Rs 6.12 crore, equivalent to approximately US$0.74 million, amid rising complaints against commission agents. Over the past three years, 379 complaints were registered against agents accused of failing to pay horticulturists after procuring produce, agriculture minister Chander Kumar told the state legislative assembly during the budget session.

Of the total cases, 59 have been fully resolved and 10 partially settled, resulting in the recovery of Rs 1.93 crore, about US$0.23 million. The remaining dues are unpaid. The state's apple economy is valued at Rs 4,500 crore, or around US$544.6 million.

Responding to a query from Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Rathore, the minister stated that the fixed security deposit required from commission agents should be increased to discourage fraudulent practices. Current requirements are Rs 5 lakh for business up to Rs 15 crore, Rs 10 lakh for Rs 25 crore, Rs 15 lakh for Rs 50 crore, Rs 25 lakh for Rs 75 crore, and Rs 50 lakh for transactions above Rs 75 crore.

The minister said the government believes growers should receive payment within one week of sale. Regionally, 191 cases involving Rs 2.38 crore, approximately US$0.29 million, were reported from the APMC mandi at Solan. In the APMC markets of Shimla and Kinnaur, 144 cases totaling Rs 3.43 crore, about US$0.41 million, were registered. Another 44 complaints worth Rs 30.30 lakh, around US$0.04 million, came from Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti. Rathore alleged that APMC authorities were not taking strict action against agents, including those from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

During the session, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated that the pending MLA Local Area Development grant of Rs 1.10 crore per legislator for the 2025-26 fiscal year would be released before March 31. The total pending amount for all 68 MLAs stands at Rs 74.80 crore, around US$9.06 million. The chief minister added that discussions would take place regarding future allocations following the stoppage of the revenue deficit grant.

Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri said no new guest house would be constructed without cabinet approval. He stated that Rs 2,101 crore, approximately US$254.1 million, had been received under the Jal Jeevan Mission over the past three years, while Rs 1,227 crore, or about US$148.5 million, remains pending, including Rs 600 crore worth of completed works.

