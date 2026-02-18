South African exporter welcomes Chinese tariff cuts, urges broader reform

Tru-Cape has welcomed the signing of the CAEPA agreement between the Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition and China, describing it as an encouraging step for bilateral trade and South African agricultural exports. As an exporter of apples and pears, the company views the move toward zero-tariff access as support for long-term growth in key global markets.

China opened to South African apples in 2015 and to pears in late 2021. Initial volumes were modest but have increased over time.

"Between 2024 and 2025, Tru-Cape's volumes to China increased by 35%. While China still represents a relatively small share of our total apple and pear exports, it is extremely encouraging to see this consistent upward trajectory as we gain a better understanding of the Chinese retail environment, supply chain requirements, cold chain management, and client expectations. This positions us well for further expansion, particularly in the event of more favourable market access conditions," says Roelf Pienaar.

South African apple and pear exports to China are currently subject to a 10% import tariff. Under CAEPA, this will progressively be reduced to zero, with full duty-free access scheduled for 1 May 2026.

"If we can compete on an equal trade footing with key competitors in the East, such as New Zealand, it will create a level playing field and significantly enhance our competitiveness," Pienaar adds. He sees potential in the Chinese market for Gala apples, including Flash Gala and Royal Beaut, as well as Envy, Fuji, and Forelle pears.

While welcoming progress in China, Pienaar notes that further tariff reforms are required to diversify market access. India remains a priority market, where South African apples face a 50% import tariff and pears are subject to duties between 30% and 35%.

He also points out that tariff barriers in the United Kingdom and the European Union remain higher for South African apples and pears than for other Southern Hemisphere competitors.

"The fact that South Africa is subjected to significantly higher tariffs than our biggest Southern Hemisphere competitors makes a material difference to our global competitiveness. More favourable tariffs would not only strengthen our position in international markets, but would also place more funds in producers' hands for on-farm investment and, ultimately, job creation."

Pienaar stresses the importance of diversification. Previously concentrated in Malaysia and Singapore, Tru-Cape's Far East programme has expanded to China, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

"It is vital that we can market the entire apple and pear bin. Access to multiple markets creates alternatives for placing different varieties, sizes, and grades."

The industry is hopeful of gaining access to the Philippines and reopening Taiwan. Pienaar acknowledged the role of Hortgro, Fresh Produce Exporters' Forum, and Agbiz in supporting market access efforts and urged continued focus on tariff reforms.

