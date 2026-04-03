Chinese apple output falls 5% as concentrate stocks build

China's 2025/26 apple season has ended with processors holding surplus apple concentrate stocks, despite weather-related production losses.

Apple production is estimated at 47 million tons, down nearly 5% year-on-year, according to USDA data. Growing conditions varied by region. Output in Shanxi increased by around 20% year-on-year, but this was not enough to offset declines in Shaanxi, Gansu, and Shandong.

Production losses were linked to reduced acreage and weather factors, including heavy rain, strong winds, drought, high temperatures, and frost.

© Mintec/Expana

During the season, processors faced volatility in fruit pricing. Total apple concentrate production is estimated at around 500,000 tons.

Market participants report slower demand for apple concentrate. Although exports in 2025 were reported as strong, demand in key markets has been met. "Europe and the U.S. have obtained all their needs from China." In addition, shipments to the U.S. were frontloaded in early 2025 ahead of import tariffs. Market sources expect U.S. demand to remain limited until at least Q1 2027.

Expana Benchmark Prices for low acid apple juice concentrate, FOB China, were US$1,450 per ton on March 31, unchanged month-on-month and down 10.8% year-on-year.

Source: Mintec/Expana