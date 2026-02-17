18 tonnes of Turkmen tomatoes blocked in Orenburg region over quarantine pest

On 10 February 2026, inspectors from the Federal Service for Phytosanitary Surveillance in the Orenburg region prevented the entry of 18 tonnes of fresh tomatoes from Turkmenistan after detecting a quarantine pest.

The consignment, consisting of two batches stored at the temporary storage warehouse of Service-Product LLC, was found to be infested with the South American tomato leaf miner (Tuta absoluta (Meyrick)), a quarantine organism not present within the Eurasian Economic Union.

Following the inspection, the regional authority issued a notification requiring measures to be taken with regard to the contaminated produce. The owner of the shipment decided to carry out quarantine phytosanitary treatment. In accordance with plant quarantine legislation, entry of the tomatoes was prohibited, and the responsible party was held administratively liable.

Since the beginning of 2026, and as of 11 February, this marks the 14th detection of South American tomato leaf miner in tomato consignments from Turkmenistan. In total, 126 tonnes of tomatoes have been affected in these cases.

Source: fsvps.gov.ru