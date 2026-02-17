Fixed customs rate of $90 per tonne offered for Turkmen tomato imports into Russia

Russian customs broker Arsenal LLC has announced that it will maintain a fixed rate of USD 90 per tonne for the customs clearance of greenhouse tomatoes imported from Turkmenistan into Russia.

The company, which has been operating in the customs services sector for more than five years, stated that the rate applies to tomato shipments regardless of the point of entry or cargo volume within Russia.

According to market data from recent years, more than half of Turkmenistan's greenhouse tomato exports are directed to Russia. Against this backdrop, a fixed customs clearance fee provides exporters and importers with greater cost predictability when planning shipments.

In addition to customs clearance procedures for tomatoes and other fruit and vegetable products, the company provides legal support for foreign trade contracts, banking support for cross-border payments, advisory services on transaction structuring and risk management, and assistance for Turkmen producers seeking access to wholesale markets and federal retail chains in Russia.

The announcement comes as trade flows of fresh produce between Turkmenistan and Russia continue to develop, with logistics efficiency and administrative procedures remaining key factors for cross-border suppliers.

Source: turkmenportal.com