Nearly 183,000 tonnes of imported fruit delivered to Krasnodar Krai in January

Around 183,000 tonnes of fresh fruit were imported into Russia's Krasnodar Krai in January, with the largest volumes arriving from Turkey, Egypt, and Israel, according to the Federal Service for Phytosanitary Surveillance.

Rosselkhoznadzor reported that Turkey accounted for the biggest share, supplying 96,300 tonnes. Egypt followed with 68,300 tonnes and Israel with 4,800 tonnes. Additional shipments arrived from Abkhazia, Syria, Kazakhstan, India, Iran, and Vietnam.

Mandarins were the most imported fruit, totalling 92,900 tonnes. Of this volume, 72,800 tonnes originated from Turkey. Orange imports reached 57,600 tonnes, with Egypt supplying the majority at 48,900 tonnes. Pomegranate imports amounted to 4,600 tonnes, mainly from Turkey (2,010 tonnes) and Iran (2,440 tonnes).

During inspections, quarantine pests were detected in 88 consignments with a combined weight of 1,900 tonnes. The affected shipments originated from Turkey, Egypt, Abkhazia, and Azerbaijan. Identified pests included the Mediterranean fruit fly, humpbacked fly, western flower thrips, and the brown marmorated stink bug.

Most of the contaminated consignments were treated and disinfected. Two shipments were returned to the sender.

Source: kubnews.ru