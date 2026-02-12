New Zealand snack apple launches gifting pack in China

New Zealand apple brand Rockit has introduced a new snack-sized apple gifting format in China, aligned with its three-year growth strategy and targeting seasonal gifting demand.

The new format, called the Rockitship, is being launched exclusively online and in more than 60 Sam's Club stores ahead of the Chinese New Year period. Positioned as a collectable pack, it represents a new packaging concept within the apple category.

Similar to the company's Daily Pack, the Rockitship includes a resealable lid designed to maintain product condition. The packaging is designed in the shape of a rocket and can also be used as a toy, linking consumption with gifting and reuse. The company states that the format is intended to move between snack, gift, and keepsake occasions.

© rockit

Rockit has previously introduced packaging collaborations with brands including Universal, The Pokémon Company, and Blue Glass.

Rockit General Manager Global Marketing Julian Smith said the launch forms part of the company's occasion-based packaging approach.

"As collectables and toy markets continue to surge globally, consumers are increasingly drawn to innovative, experience-led products. The Rockitship answers this demand, redefining fresh produce through a playful lens that transforms snacking into something to be shared, celebrated, and remembered during all of life's moments.

"The Rockitship represents another meaningful step in our journey to becoming the world's most loved healthy snack. Rockit brand sentiment reached a record 90 percent at the end of 2025, and as we continue to innovate to meet evolving consumer needs, we expect this momentum to continue.

"It also builds on the success of its premium Gold Selection range in China and the Small Family Pack launched across global markets last year – innovations that have driven sales growth, opened new distribution channels and broadened Rockit's reach with new consumers," says Julian.

© rockit

Rockit General Manager Greater China Cullen Zhang said more than 40,000 Rockitship units have been sold since launch. Sales are expected to continue through the Chinese New Year period, supported by in-store promotion.

"The Rockitship is already delivering strong visibility across Sam's Club, with prominent in-store displays and official recommendations on the Sam's Club app. Being positioned alongside globally recognised brands such as Disney is a powerful endorsement and reflects the confidence China's largest retailer has in this new premium gifting format."

"Gifting plays a central role during Chinese New Year, and we are proud to offer the Rockitship exclusively at Sam's Club — China's largest and fastest-growing membership retailer. It's fun, premium, and collectable design delivers a fresh and compelling alternative for consumers this festive season," says Cullen.

The Rockitship pack is currently available exclusively through Sam's Club stores in China.

