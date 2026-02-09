Iraq blocks imports of 15 fruit and vegetables

Iraq has blocked the import of 15 fruit and vegetable crops that do not comply with official import procedures, according to a statement issued by the country's Ministry of Agriculture.

The ministry said the restricted items include apples, bananas, kiwis, grapes, pears, watermelons, pomegranates, tomatoes, potatoes, onions, beans, cucumbers, green peppers, eggplants, and garlic. The decision is intended to protect domestic agricultural production, particularly during periods when local supply is sufficient.

According to the ministry, a large share of the banned crops entered Iraq through the Kurdistan Region while being declared as local produce. The statement noted that some of these crops cannot be grown in the Region. Despite an earlier ban based on adequate local availability, these products continued to be marketed at prices competitive with domestic produce.

"Most of the banned crops entered through the Kurdistan Region under the label of local produce, with certain crops unable to grow in the Region altogether," the ministry stated.

The ministry added that the import restrictions form part of a broader framework based on the agricultural calendar and production volumes. Earlier measures included the suspension of imports of additional agricultural and animal products at all border crossings. These steps are applied temporarily and are linked to local production cycles, with the stated aim of protecting plant and animal resources from disease.

The latest restrictions coincide with recent cabinet decisions to raise customs tariffs on imported goods. The tariff increases were introduced to strengthen non-oil state revenues and were accompanied by tighter border controls. According to the report, these measures have contributed to protests in Baghdad and other provinces.

The Ministry of Agriculture said that import controls will continue to be aligned with domestic supply levels and seasonal production, and that enforcement at border crossings remains a priority to ensure compliance with existing regulations.

