Vietnamese farm exports to China rise 66% in January

Vietnam recorded strong growth in agricultural, forestry, and fishery exports to China in January, with shipments increasing 66% year on year to US$1.5 billion. China was the largest single market for these product groups, accounting for 23% of Vietnam's total export value of US$6.5 billion, which represented a 29.5% increase compared with the same period last year.

Trade data show that fresh fruit remained central to export flows to China. The main products shipped included durian, banana, dragon fruit, and jackfruit, with combined exports valued at around US$480 million. Beyond fruit, China continued to dominate purchases of several bulk commodities. It absorbed 92.6% of Vietnam's cassava exports, and around 50% of exported cashews.

According to figures from the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, fruits and vegetables posted the fastest expansion among all product categories. Export values for this segment doubled year on year to approximately US$750 million. While China remained the primary outlet, shipments of fruits and vegetables to the United States and Malaysia also increased during the month, contributing to overall sector growth.

Cashew exports recorded the second-highest rate of expansion, rising 70% to reach US$434 million. Pepper exports also increased, with values climbing 53% year on year to US$133 million. These results reflect broader gains across several high-volume agricultural categories rather than reliance on a single commodity.

In aggregate, the January figures underline China's role as a key market for Vietnamese agricultural supply, particularly for fruit, root crops, and selected industrial commodities. At the same time, the data point to a wider export base, with growth also evident in shipments to other Asian markets and to the United States.

Source: Retail News Asia