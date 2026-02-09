Azerbaijan boosts quince exports in January–November 2025

From January to November last year, Azerbaijan exported 3,552 tonnes of quinces worth USD 3.5 million, according to the State Statistics Committee, as reported by ABC.AZ. Compared to the same period in 2024, export value increased by 72% and volume by 63%.

Russia remained the main destination, importing 2,600 tonnes valued at USD 2.6 million, up 34% in value and 24% in volume year on year. In 2024, Russia accounted for 97% of Azerbaijan's total quince exports, which amounted to 2,903 tonnes.

Other destinations were Georgia (495 tonnes, USD 312,000), Germany (166 tonnes, USD 193,000), Saudi Arabia (87 tonnes, USD 121,000), and Romania (55.5 tonnes, USD 79,400).

During the period, Azerbaijan also exported quinces to Moldova for the first time in 14 years, shipping 40 tonnes valued at USD 53,000.

