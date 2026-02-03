Uzbekistan seeks lower fruit and vegetable tariffs in Iraq

Uzbekistan has proposed a reduction in customs duties on its fruit and vegetable exports to Iraq, seeking to lower the rate from the current 20–30 per cent to 5 per cent.

The proposal was discussed during a meeting between Uzbekistan's Minister of Agriculture, Ibrokhim Abdurakhmonov, and Iraq's Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Mahdi Sahir al-Jabbari, according to Caliber.Az, citing Sputnik Uzbekistan.

During the talks, the two sides also agreed to work on establishing a green corridor aimed at simplifying logistics and customs procedures for agricultural trade. In addition, plans were discussed to open a Uzbek trade house in Iraq as part of efforts to support bilateral trade in fresh produce.

The discussions focused on improving market access and streamlining trade flows for fruits and vegetables between the two countries.

Source: Caliber