Azerbaijan increases apple, pomegranate, and persimmon exports in 2025

From January to November 2025, Azerbaijan exported 93,881 tonnes of apples worth USD 65.9 million, up 11% in volume and 24% in value compared to the same period in 2024.

Key markets included Russia (77,165 tonnes, USD 52.8 million), Turkey (4,122 tonnes, USD 4.1 million), the UAE (3,335 tonnes, USD 2.9 million), Kazakhstan (4,365 tonnes, USD 1.8 million), and Uzbekistan (1,487 tonnes, USD 1.7 million). Apples were exported to Cyprus for the first time in 14 years, totaling 19.3 tonnes valued at USD 14,200.

In 2025, Azerbaijan also exported 36,000 tonnes of pomegranates, worth USD 35.3 million, up 5.9% in volume and 18.8% in value from 2024. The average export price rose from USD 0.88 to USD 0.98 per kilogram. Pomegranates accounted for 0.14% of total exports and 0.97% of non-oil sector exports, compared to 0.11% and 0.89% in 2024.

Persimmon exports reached 187,500 tonnes, valued at USD 144.2 million, increasing 21.5% in volume and 26.9% in value compared to 2024, with the average export price rising from 1.25 to 1.31 Azerbaijani manats per kilogram.

