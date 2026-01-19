Stellar apple receives Silver Award at SIVAL 2026

Stellar™ ('HOT81A1'), an apple variety bred for hot and warming growing conditions, has received a Silver Award in the 2026 SIVAL Varietal Innovation Competition held in Angers, France. The competition assesses new varieties based on their response to sector challenges related to production, sustainability, grower economics, and market requirements.

According to the organisers, the award recognises varietal developments that demonstrate measurable progress in addressing current production constraints. Stellar was evaluated within this framework, focusing on its agronomic behaviour under high-temperature conditions.

Morgan Rogers, General Manager at VentureFruit, said the Silver Award reflects the outcome of a long-term development process involving multiple partners working on production challenges linked to warmer climates. He stated that the variety forms part of the Hot Climate Partnership, under which VentureFruit acts as the exclusive commercialisation partner.

© T&G Global

Stellar was bred to perform in regions where elevated summer temperatures increasingly affect traditional apple varieties. In such environments, heat stress can limit colour development and increase the risk of fruit damage. According to the developers, Stellar shows stable colour development under warm conditions, with no reported skin burn or internal damage during trials, supporting more consistent early-season production.

The variety is typically harvested around seven to ten days earlier than Gala. Trial data indicate that Stellar combines early maturity with consistent eating quality and has shown no known susceptibility to key diseases or pests to date. These traits are aimed at supporting yield stability and predictable harvest timing in warmer production regions.

Following a global evaluation and selection process, IFO was appointed head licensee for Stellar, with its nursery subsidiary Dalival responsible for tree production and international deployment. VentureFruit retains responsibility for global commercialisation and licensing.

Rogers said that collaboration with IFO is intended to support a commercial structure that aligns plant availability with grower demand across different regions. He added that the licensing model is designed to adapt to local production conditions.

Florian Guidat, Development Project Manager at IFO Dalival, said the SIVAL recognition reflects industry interest in varietal solutions linked to climate adaptation. He noted that the award process is overseen by an expert jury and focuses on applied outcomes for growers.

Stellar is the result of more than 20 years of natural breeding and research within the Hot Climate Partnership, a collaboration involving IRTA in Catalonia, the Bioeconomy Science Institute in New Zealand, Fruit Futur in Catalonia, and VentureFruit. Initial tree availability is focused on Europe and selected international markets, depending on plant material supply. Growers seeking access can contact IFO or Dalival for further information.

