Jammu and Kashmir apple output up 3.4% as exports fall 26%

Jammu and Kashmir, India, has recorded a 3.4% increase in apple production over the past three years, while exports from the region have declined by 26% over the same period, according to official data.

Fruit production remains central to the region's agricultural economy, with apples accounting for around 80% of output. Production increased from 20.40 lakh metric tons in 2022-23 to 20.64 lakh metric tons in 2023-24, reaching 21.10 lakh metric tons in 2024-25.

"The apple industry is the backbone of the economy of J&K and a major source of income and employment generation," said Javed Dar.

Kashmir accounts for more than 70% of India's apple production and generates revenue of over US$961 million to US$1.2 billion, contributing around 8-10% to the region's GDP.

The increase in output aligns with expansion in the horticulture sector, with around seven lakh farming families, or approximately 35 lakh people, linked to the sector. The adoption of high-density plantations and an expansion in cultivated area have supported growth, with fruit production increasing by 34% over the past five years.

Total fruit production rose from 20.06 lakh metric tons in 2018–19 to 26.92 lakh metric tons in 2024–25. The area under horticulture crops increased from 3.44 lakh hectares in 2022–23 to 3.47 lakh hectares in 2025–26.

Despite this, apple exports declined from 18.14 lakh metric tons in 2022-23 to 13.59 lakh metric tons in 2023-24, and further to 13.34 lakh metric tons in 2024-25. The reasons for the decline have not been specified.

The government attributes production growth to the adoption of high-density farming systems. "To protect and promote local apple growers, the department is undertaking the following initiatives, including promotion of high-density plantation under HADP, HDP, and JKCIP for enhancement of productivity and quality," the minister stated.

In 2025-26, 128 hectares have been covered under high-density plantation. Financial support is provided for cultivation, post-harvest handling, storage, grading, packaging, processing, and marketing. Under HADP, assistance of 50-80% is available for plant propagation units, root stock banks, mother blocks, and protected cultivation.

Under MIDH, 50% support is provided for orchard development, irrigation infrastructure, vermicompost units, processing units, organic farming, and controlled atmosphere storage. The government also provides 50% support for establishing high-density orchards.

A network of 24 fruit and vegetable mandis has been established, with 13 additional mandis under development. To support trade, 17 mandis have been integrated with the e-NAM platform for electronic transactions.

Source: Hindustan Times