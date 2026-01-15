Philippine onion prices ease as January harvest begins

Onion prices in the Philippines are expected to stabilise from January as fresh harvests start reaching local markets, following several weeks of elevated price levels.

According to the Department of Agriculture Eastern Visayas, the arrival of new supplies from major producing regions such as MIMAROPA and the Ilocos region is expected to ease recent shortages. These shortages were linked to weather-related disruptions and higher transport costs toward the end of last year.

As volumes increase, market participants anticipate a more balanced relationship between supply and demand. "Once the January harvest comes in full swing, prices should gradually level off," DA 8's Imelda G. Cantoneros said.

Market vendors reported that recent price volatility has affected both trading activity and household spending patterns, while consumers expressed expectations that more stable onion prices could help limit overall food expenditure.

During December, onion prices rose to as high as PHP700 per kilogram, equivalent to approximately US$12.50 per kilogram. The price increase coincided with higher demand during the holiday period, weather-related crop losses, and supply bottlenecks. Similar upward movement was recorded for other agricultural products during the same period.

In response, the Department of Agriculture increased market monitoring, accelerated production measures, released available stocks, and expanded safety net support. A maximum suggested retail price for red onions was also introduced during the middle of the holiday season.

The department has indicated that while prices are expected to stabilise, external factors such as fuel costs and weather developments could continue to influence market conditions. Even so, the start of the harvest season is expected to support a gradual adjustment in prices.

Authorities stated that supply levels continue to be monitored and that measures remain in place to discourage price manipulation and support a steady flow of onions to markets nationwide.

Source: PIA