Indian apple prices rise US$6 to US$12 per box in Kashmir

After several months of weak demand and low prices during the main harvest period, apple growers in Kashmir are reporting improved market conditions as demand for fruit held in cold storage increases. Stronger buying interest in wholesale markets has supported higher prices and improved returns for orchardists.

Growers say the late-season recovery follows a difficult apple season marked by rising input costs, variable weather conditions, and slow market absorption during peak arrivals. According to growers and traders, demand for stored apples has increased in major wholesale markets, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and other urban centres. A grade Delicious, Kullu Delicious, and premium varieties have recorded the strongest interest.

"During the main season, we were selling apples at throwaway prices. Boxes that cost us Rs 500–800 to produce were selling for barely Rs 600," said Abdul Rashid, an apple grower from Shopian. "Now the rates have improved, and rates have gone to Rs 1100–1800, and at least we are able to cover our costs and earn something for our labour." This equates to prices increasing from around US$7 to US$21 per box.

The peak harvest period between September and October proved difficult for many growers. Oversupply, reduced trader participation, high transport costs, and competition from imported apples and other fruits weighed on prices. Logistics constraints also affected market movement.

"Trucks remained stranded on the highway and mandis, payments were delayed, and demand was very weak," said Ghulam Mohammad Dar, a grower from Sopore, a major apple trading centre. "Many farmers were forced to sell at distress rates because they had no storage facilities."

Access to controlled atmosphere and cold storage remains uneven. Industry observers note that limited storage capacity places small and marginal growers at a disadvantage, forcing sales immediately after harvest when prices are typically at their lowest.

Mehraj Ahmad, a grower from Pulwama, said improved demand has triggered earlier use of cold storage facilities this season, with prices strengthening steadily as stored volumes enter the market.

"Rates have gone up by Rs 500–Rs 1000 per box compared to the peak season," said Farooq Ahmad, an orchardist from Pulwama, equivalent to an increase of roughly US$6 to US$12 per box. "If this demand had come earlier, growers would not have suffered any losses."

Growers report that cold storage units have reopened in recent weeks and that substantial volumes remain in storage. Expectations are now focused on whether demand can be sustained through the remainder of the marketing period.

Apple cultivation remains a major component of Kashmir's rural economy, supporting approximately seven lakh families directly or indirectly. While current market conditions have improved returns, growers say longer-term stability will depend on storage access, market transparency, and measures to reduce price volatility.

Source: KashmirLife