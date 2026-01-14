Azerbaijan begins importing peppers from Argentina

In January–October 2025, Azerbaijan imported 7,753 tonnes of peppers worth $5.5 million, according to the Report, citing the State Statistics Committee. This represents a 3% decline in volume and a 2% decrease in value compared with the same period of 2024.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan purchased peppers from Iran, Turkey, the Netherlands, Thailand, Argentina, and several other countries.

In 2025, pepper supplies were recorded for the first time in the past 14 years from Japan and Argentina. Imports from Japan amounted to 0.01 tonnes valued at $100, while shipments from Argentina totaled 0.02 tonnes worth $400.

