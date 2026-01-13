Fruit and nut supplies from China to Kyrgyzstan increase by 22% in 2025

Fruit and nut shipments from China to Kyrgyzstan increased by 22.1% year-on-year over the first eleven months of 2025, according to data from China's General Administration of Customs. The total value of imports reached USD 604.8 million.
The import structure included around 50 product categories, with citrus fruits, grapes, walnuts, and tropical fruits accounting for the largest shares.
According to January–November 2025 data, the top 10 fruits and nuts imported from China to Kyrgyzstan by value were as follows:
- Mandarins: USD 147.2 million
- Fresh grapes: USD 90.4 million
- Shelled walnuts: USD 71.0 million
- Fresh pears: USD 47.5 million
- Fresh peaches, including nectarines: USD 41.6 million
- Mangoes, fresh or dried: USD 23.8 million
- Pineapples, fresh or dried: USD 23.3 million
- Bananas, fresh or dried: USD 23.0 million
- Fresh kiwifruit: USD 21.1 million
- Lemons and limes: USD 18.3 million.
Source: www.tazabek.kg