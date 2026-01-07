"South Australian cherries are competing with Victorian cherries, so there is plenty on offer"

It has been a cool spring in South Australia, which has delayed the stone fruit season and slightly dampened demand.

"Whilst we didn't get as much warm weather before Christmas as we would have liked, the post-Christmas sunshine has been exactly what the cherry growers needed to ripen up fruit in the orchards of the Adelaide Hills in South Australia," said Penny Reidy, Marketing, BD & Communications Manager at South Australian Produce Market. "Previous seasons had also brought heavy rain at harvest time, so the growers were thankful to avoid that this season."



Consumers traditionally look for stone fruits - particularly cherries - for their Christmas table. "With the changing of weather conditions, South Australia saw a later season again this year, which translates to less demand for cherries post Christmas when we are in the peak of supply. Consumers are getting quality fruit and sharper prices in January and have been encouraged to add them to their summer entertaining menus."

© Penny Reidy



The first of the season of South Australian cherries comes from the growing region of the Riverland. These cherries first started to arrive in the wholesale market in mid-November, just before the annual charity Cherry Auction that was held on November 26 and raised $65,000 for charity Variety SA. The later crops, from the Adelaide Hills, started early-mid December and will be picked throughout January.



"This week, there is an abundance of supply. South Australian cherries are also competing with Victorian cherries, so there is plenty on offer. Consumers can pick up top-quality fruit at sharp prices - we have been posting plenty of recipe inspiration to our social channels to encourage diversity of use, apart from just fruit in a bowl on the Christmas table. There are also great health benefits associated with regular consumption of cherries."



The size of the cherries this late in the season is the standout difference, according to Penny. "Large, sweet fruit is being harvested, and almost the best of the crop is hitting fruit and veg store shelves now."



The lack of sunshine is what has affected crops this year, resulting in a late season for not only cherries, but most stone fruits in South Australia.

For more information:

Penny Reidy

South Australian Produce Market Limited

Tel: +61 8 8349 4493

[email protected]

www.saproducemarket.com.au