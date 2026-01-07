Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Uzbekistan’s fruit and veg exports surpass 2M tons in 2025

Uzbekistan exported 2,022,200 tons of fruits and vegetables worth $1,942.8 million in January–November 2025, according to the Statistics Committee. Compared to the same period in 2024, export volumes increased by 6.3%, while revenue rose by 36.8%. Fruit and vegetable products accounted for 6.3% of the country's total exports.

Fruit exports grew from 485,100 tons to 580,900 tons, with revenue rising from $492.7 million to $651.4 million:

  • Grapes: 232,400 t, $229.6 million
  • Dried grapes (raisins): 99,600 t, $127.6 million
  • Dried plums: 38,900 t, $55.3 million

Vegetable exports fell from 663,500 t to 553,000 t, yet revenue increased from $181.6 million to $195.1 million:

  • Onions: 308,500 t, $87.6 million
  • Cabbage: 132,500 t, $54.3 million (lower volume, higher value)
  • Tomatoes: 42,600 t, $33.6 million (decline)
  • Carrots: 50,600 t, $10.3 million
  • Cucumbers: 7,800 t, $5.2 million (moderate growth)
  • Radishes: 11,000 t, $4.2 million (decline)

Melons and watermelons remained one of the fastest-growing segments, with exports rising from 155,800 t to 232,900 t and revenue increasing from $36.9 million to $57.4 million.

Exports of peanuts and nuts grew from 20,700 t to 25,800 t, with revenue rising from $49.3 million to $64.5 million.

Exports of other fruit and vegetable products increased from 470,900 t to 500,000 t, while earnings surged from $573.9 million to $844.2 million.

Source: repost.uz

