Uzbekistan’s fruit and veg exports surpass 2M tons in 2025

Uzbekistan exported 2,022,200 tons of fruits and vegetables worth $1,942.8 million in January–November 2025, according to the Statistics Committee. Compared to the same period in 2024, export volumes increased by 6.3%, while revenue rose by 36.8%. Fruit and vegetable products accounted for 6.3% of the country's total exports.

Fruit exports grew from 485,100 tons to 580,900 tons, with revenue rising from $492.7 million to $651.4 million:

Grapes: 232,400 t, $229.6 million

Dried grapes (raisins): 99,600 t, $127.6 million

Dried plums: 38,900 t, $55.3 million

Vegetable exports fell from 663,500 t to 553,000 t, yet revenue increased from $181.6 million to $195.1 million:

Onions: 308,500 t, $87.6 million

Cabbage: 132,500 t, $54.3 million (lower volume, higher value)

Tomatoes: 42,600 t, $33.6 million (decline)

Carrots: 50,600 t, $10.3 million

Cucumbers: 7,800 t, $5.2 million (moderate growth)

Radishes: 11,000 t, $4.2 million (decline)

Melons and watermelons remained one of the fastest-growing segments, with exports rising from 155,800 t to 232,900 t and revenue increasing from $36.9 million to $57.4 million.

Exports of peanuts and nuts grew from 20,700 t to 25,800 t, with revenue rising from $49.3 million to $64.5 million.

Exports of other fruit and vegetable products increased from 470,900 t to 500,000 t, while earnings surged from $573.9 million to $844.2 million.

