Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable exports increase, driven by Chinese demand

Vietnam's fruit and vegetable exports are set to reach a record US$8.5 billion in 2025, driven by a strong recovery in the Chinese market and growing demand in the US, EU, Japan, RoK, and the Middle East. According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, export turnover for the first 11 months reached US$7.8 billion, up 18% year-on-year. Key products include durian, dragon fruit, pomelo, mango, and passion fruit.

Exports to China faced early setbacks due to stricter controls on cadmium and auramine O, with the first five months dropping 35.3% to US$1.1 billion. However, shipments rebounded from June after exporters adjusted production processes, reaching US$4.98 billion by year-end and projected US$5.5 billion overall. Exports to the US grew 56% to about US$500 million, while EU exports rose 50% to US$350–400 million, benefiting from EVFTA tariff preferences and improved product quality.

Industry experts emphasize that packaging upgrades are critical for sustainable growth, particularly for distant markets. Advanced solutions such as modified atmosphere packaging, natural coatings, and cold-chain management extend shelf life, reduce post-harvest losses, and meet food safety and sustainability standards. Smart, recyclable, and durable packaging is now considered essential for competitiveness, enabling Vietnamese fruit to move up the global value chain while meeting stricter traceability and import requirements.

Source: english.vov.vn