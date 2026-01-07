Greater Shepparton to host trade stand in Hong Kong in 2026

Greater Shepparton City Council has confirmed it will host a trade stand at Asia Fruit Logistica in Hong Kong in 2026, in partnership with Fruit Growers Victoria. The decision follows a review of outcomes from the 2025 delegation, which was discussed at the December Council meeting.

Asia Fruit Logistica is a trade event focused on fresh produce in the Asia-Pacific region. In September 2025, Greater Shepparton City Council and Fruit Growers Victoria participated in the three-day exhibition with a delegation that included the Mayor, the Chief Executive Officer, the Council's Manager Economic Development, representatives from Fruit Growers Victoria, and more than 25 local growers and supply-chain businesses.

Ahead of the exhibition, Council and Fruit Growers Victoria also took part in the Global Victoria Trade Mission in Shenzhen, China. This event brought together more than 30 Chinese buyers and provided an opportunity to introduce growers and supply-chain businesses from the Greater Shepparton region and to engage with potential trading partners.

During the three days of Asia Fruit Logistica, the delegation focused on presenting the region's horticultural production and export capacity to international buyers. The presence at the event allowed growers and supply-chain businesses to engage directly with importers, distributors, and retailers from across Asia and other markets.

Greater Shepparton City Council stated that participation in the expo supports efforts to raise awareness of the region's horticultural sector and to facilitate connections between local producers and international buyers. Council views these activities as part of its broader economic development and international engagement objectives.

Mayor Councillor Shane Sali noted that Greater Shepparton's total agricultural output exceeds $729 million annually, with fruit production accounting for close to half of this value. He said the region's participation in Asia Fruit Logistica provides a platform for local growers to engage with overseas markets and supports ongoing trade relationships in Asia.

The planned return to Asia Fruit Logistica in 2026 aligns with the Council's International Engagement Policy and its stated goal of supporting the region's horticulture sector and export activity. Council has indicated it will continue to work with growers and industry bodies to promote market access and maintain international connections.

