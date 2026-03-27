HortNZ monitors Middle East impact on fuel, fertiliser, and labour supply

HortNZ is closely monitoring the fast-moving situation in the Middle East and the conflict's impact on the supply chain, which includes a variety of daily and weekly briefings, as well as gathering information from growers, product groups, and other stakeholders about the issues as they continue to unfold.

We continue to advocate for the sector, working collectively and collaboratively for the good of growers.

Fuel

Fuel remains the most critical issue. We have been advocating for horticulture to be recognised as an essential sector and prioritised for fuel allocation. Clarity and certainty will be vital so growers can plan and workers can reliably travel to and from work.

Right now, we're in Step 1 of the Government's National Fuel Plan, which means things are operating normally.

© Horticulture New Zealand

There's no need to change the way you order fuel or stockpile - the system has plenty of supply, and acting otherwise could impact others in the sector.

We know rising prices make people cautious, and that's understandable, but the plan is about keeping fuel flowing smoothly for everyone.

This weekend, EECA will start a public campaign on ways to reduce fuel use and improve efficiency, but for now, we encourage growers to carry on as usual.

The Government's goal is to stay in Step 1 or Step 2 and avoid having to intervene.

Steps 3 and 4 are still being finalised - these involve using government powers to protect essential services like hospitals, ambulances, fire services, and food supply. If those steps were triggered, restrictions could be put in place to make sure fuel goes where it's needed most.

On Monday, we had around seven weeks of fuel supply available. Aviation fuel, petrol, and diesel are all tracked under the plan, and each type could operate at a different step depending on supply.

The purpose of the National Fuel Plan isn't to shut down industries - it's about making sure New Zealand can distribute fuel fairly and efficiently if a shortage ever occurs.

For now, that means keeping calm, carrying on growing fruit and vegetables, and letting the system work.

Fertiliser

MPI is working with fertiliser suppliers to track availability, ensuring the sector can keep running if a shortage arises.

Encouragingly, fertiliser companies have indicated that supply is holding up. Despite increased ordering from farmers, there is sufficient product available to meet autumn demand. Agrichemicals remain under close watch, but the current signals are positive.

Labour

Workforce continuity is another key focus. The Recognised Seasonal Employer scheme (RSE) has been highlighted as a priority, with the Ministry for Primary Industries working alongside the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment to ensure there are no immigration issues should workers become stranded.

More information on the Middle East update, including useful links, is available on the HortNZ website here.

© Horticulture New ZealandFor more information:

Horticulture New Zealand

Tel: +64 4 472 3795

Email: [email protected]

www.hortnz.co.nz