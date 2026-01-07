Australia backs Laos berry farming and digital census initiative

A high-level Australian mission to southern Laos between December 14 and 19 highlighted developments in horticulture, agriculture data systems, and public services, according to a press release from the Australian Embassy to Laos.

The visit was led by Australian Ambassador Megan Jones and covered Savannakhet, Champasak, Xekong, and Salavan provinces. The mission formed part of efforts to reaffirm cooperation under the Laos–Australia Comprehensive Partnership.

In Champasak province, the delegation visited the Costa Blueberry Farm, where Costa Group plans to invest AUD 100 million, equivalent to about US$66 million, over five years. The project is expected to support the development of commercial berry production and create around 2,000 jobs. The investment aims to strengthen export-oriented horticulture through modern production systems.

The Ambassador, accompanied by Lao Minister of Finance Santiphab Phomvihane, also visited three villages in Champasak to observe the rollout of the country's 5th Population and Housing Census. Australia has provided AUD 5.45 million, about US$3.6 million, to support the transition to a digital census system. Ambassador Jones described the census as the "foundation for informed policy decisions and evidence-based planning".

The mission began in Savannakhet province, where the delegation visited Na Deua Primary School to review activities under the Basic Education Quality and Access in Laos programme. According to reports from the visit, teachers who received Australia-supported training in inclusive teaching methods and Spoken Lao recorded improved literacy outcomes among students.

In Xekong province, discussions were held with provincial authorities on development priorities. The visit coincided with the 35th anniversary of the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research's work in Laos. During the stop, medical equipment was delivered to Xekong Provincial Hospital.

The final leg of the tour took place in Salavan province, where the Ambassador visited a Community-Based School Readiness Programme. The programme is implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Education and Sports and UNICEF, with the aim of preparing children for entry into primary education.

Across the four provinces, meetings with local leaders focused on agriculture, education, health services, and administrative capacity. The embassy stated that the mission reflects ongoing cooperation in areas including agricultural development, data collection, education systems, and local service delivery in southern Laos.

Source: Vientiane Times