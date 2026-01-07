Laos approved to export fresh durians to China

Laos has received approval to start exporting fresh durians to China, joining other Southeast Asian suppliers active in the Chinese market. China's General Administration of Customs confirmed that Laos was cleared to begin exports from last Friday, provided shipments comply with phytosanitary requirements.

The opening of the Chinese market positions Laos alongside established suppliers such as Thailand and Vietnam. Analysts point to factors including labour availability, land costs, and logistics links as elements shaping Laos's entry into the trade. A recently opened railway connecting Vientiane with Kunming in southwestern China is expected to play a role in cross-border shipments.

"The most important thing is the logistics, and then the labour," said Lim Chin Khee, an adviser to the Durian Academy, a Malaysian institution that trains growers. He added that durians grown in Laos are expected to show limited flavour differences compared with fruit from neighbouring Thailand and Vietnam, given similar rainfall patterns.

China remains the dominant destination for global durian exports, absorbing more than 90 per cent of traded volumes. The fruit is widely consumed and also used as a gift for formal occasions. Individual durians weighing around 6 kg can sell for up to 200 yuan, or about US$28, in the Chinese market.

According to Chinese customs data, China's durian imports reached a record value of US$6.99 billion last year. Thailand accounted for around 57 per cent of imports, followed by Vietnam with 38 per cent. Smaller volumes were supplied by Cambodia, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

Trade in durians has been part of broader economic engagement between China and Southeast Asian countries. During a visit to Laos in October 2024, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said China would continue working with Laos to improve connectivity under the Belt and Road Initiative. Improved rail links between Vientiane and Kunming are already being used to facilitate agricultural exports.

"The decision by China to allow Laos to export fresh durians to the Chinese market will further strengthen Laos-China bilateral trade ties as well as wider China-Asean ties in agricultural trade," said Rajiv Biswas, CEO of Asia-Pacific Economics. "The approval by China marks an important strengthening of Laotian access to the vast Chinese consumer market for agricultural products," he added.

Durian growers in Laos began exploring entry into the Chinese market in 2024, according to the Lao News Agency, although further experience is needed to scale up exports. Laos currently has around 20,000 hectares of durian orchards, with about 10,000 trees already bearing fruit. By 2029, domestic reports indicate the country aims to harvest around 270,000 trees, with total output projected at 24,300 tons.

