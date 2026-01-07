Rwanda launches project to manage potato and cassava pests

Rwanda's Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources has launched the BIO CAP Project, an initiative focused on managing pests and diseases affecting key staple crops, particularly potatoes and cassava.

Speaking on national broadcasting radio, State Minister in charge of Agriculture, Dr. Solange Uwituze, said pest pressure and plant diseases have remained a challenge for farmers, contributing to yield losses and variability in harvest outcomes. "The BIO CAP Project will strengthen farmers' capacity to prevent and manage crop pests and diseases, ensuring stable harvests and increased productivity," she said.

According to the ministry, the project targets improved on-farm management practices for pest and disease control. The focus on potatoes and cassava reflects their role in the national food supply and farm income. The initiative is intended to support more consistent production by reducing crop losses linked to biological pressures.

Dr. Uwituze added that the project aligns with national objectives related to agricultural development. "She added, the initiative also aligns with Rwanda's broader goal of promoting sustainable agricultural development across the country."

The ministry said BIO CAP will support the adoption of agricultural practices designed to manage pests and diseases while maintaining soil condition and on-farm ecosystems. These approaches are intended to help farmers protect crops during the production cycle and reduce longer-term impacts on production systems.

By concentrating on potatoes and cassava, the ministry expects the project to support household-level production stability and contribute to broader food availability. Farmers and sector stakeholders have acknowledged the launch, noting its relevance to current production challenges in these crops.

The BIO CAP Project forms part of Rwanda's ongoing efforts to address constraints in crop production linked to pest and disease incidence, with implementation expected to focus on capacity building and on-farm application.

Source: Taarifa