Afghanistan expands onion and potato storage facilities

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has announced the establishment of around 525 storage facilities for onions and potatoes across multiple regions of Afghanistan.

In a statement released on Tuesday, December 16, FAO said the facilities were built with support from the World Bank. The storage units have been implemented in the central, northern, southern, and western parts of the country.

According to FAO, the new infrastructure is intended to improve post-harvest handling of onions and potatoes, which are widely produced crops in Afghanistan. Limited access to suitable storage has historically contributed to high post-harvest losses, particularly during periods of market oversupply and seasonal price pressure.

"These storage facilities increase the resilience of agricultural products, reduce post-harvest losses, and raise farmers' incomes," the FAO said.

In Afghanistan, a substantial share of agricultural output is lost due to the absence of adequate storage and warehousing systems. The newly established facilities are designed to extend the marketing window for onions and potatoes, allowing growers to manage supply more effectively and reduce spoilage between harvest and sale.

FAO said the rollout of the storage units forms part of broader efforts to support agricultural production systems and stabilize food supply chains in the country, where infrastructure constraints continue to affect farm-level outcomes.

No financial figures were disclosed in the announcement, and FAO did not provide a timeline for further expansion beyond the current facilities.

