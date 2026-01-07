Planting of early onions and potatoes has begun in Khatlon, Tajikistan

Planting of early onions and potatoes has started in Tajikistan's Khatlon region, according to the Executive Body of State Power.

Under the plan, onions are to be sown on 9,000 hectares and potatoes on 8,000 hectares within the designated timeframe.

This year, early onion planting in the district is scheduled for 2,100 hectares, with 1,500 hectares already planted. The remaining fields are being planted with local and Spanish onion varieties. Onions planted in September are reported to be growing well.

Jayhun district is one of the key agricultural areas in Khatlon and has recently held a leading position in vegetable production. So far this season, the district has harvested over 67,000 tons of carrots for domestic and export markets.

Source: khovar.tj