New potato and vegetable storage facility opens in West Kazakhstan

A 3,600-ton vegetable storage facility for potatoes was inaugurated in the Terekti district by West Agro Food LLP. The facility was completed in just three months and built with 550 million tenge in private investment, supplemented by a 2.5% subsidized loan.

In 2025, potatoes were planted on 180 hectares, with yields reaching up to 30 tons per hectare. The company aims to increase yields to 45–50 tons per hectare and expand cultivation to an additional 120 hectares next year. The facility allows the company not only to store and sell potatoes but also to process them, adding value to their products.

West Agro Food also grows beets and carrots on smaller plots and plans a new 3,500-ton storage facility. The company operates one additional storage in the city with a capacity of 5,600 tons and currently stores over 3,000 tons of potatoes.

West Agro Food distributes potatoes across Kazakhstan, including Atyrau, Aktobe, Aktau, and Shymkent, and exports smaller potatoes to Uzbekistan. Larger potatoes are allocated to stabilization funds.

This year, two vegetable storage projects are being implemented. One facility has already been opened, while the second, operated by OralAgro LLP, is scheduled to be commissioned next year. It will have a capacity of 8,000 tons and an estimated cost of 2.8 billion tenge. Some farms are building storage facilities entirely with private funding.

West Kazakhstan has 30 storage facilities with a combined capacity of 65,000 tons. Plans are in place to introduce 3,000 hectares of new agricultural land over the next three years to increase production and storage capacity.

Source: zhaikpress.kz