China surpasses Uzbekistan as top supplier of fruits and vegetables to Kazakhstan

In the first nine months of 2025, Kazakhstan imported $181.7 million worth of fruits and vegetables from China, a 39% increase compared to the same period last year. This marked the first time China overtook Uzbekistan, whose exports to Kazakhstan fell by 12% to $128.6 million. Together, China and Uzbekistan account for around 55% of the country's total fruit and vegetable imports.

The surge in Chinese imports was largely driven by potatoes and grapes. Potato imports from China reached $33.4 million (136,000 tonnes), while grape imports more than doubled to $22.8 million (34,900 tonnes). Supplies of citrus fruits, apricots, tomatoes, and carrots also increased. In volume terms, Chinese imports grew 2.2 times over the year to 401,000 tonnes, surpassing Uzbek shipments at 360,000 tonnes.

Overall, Kazakhstan imports nearly all types of fruits and vegetables. The main products by value include bananas ($49.5 million), potatoes ($46.3 million), tomatoes ($42.7 million), grapes ($34.3 million), onions ($32.2 million), apples ($32.1 million), citrus fruits ($31.2 million), and peaches ($26.6 million).

Source: www.zakon.kz