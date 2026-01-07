Gujarat raises potato sowing by 13% this season

Gujarat is reporting increased potato sowing during the current Rabi season, with planted area rising by 13 per cent compared with the same point last year. The state contributes between 4 and 5 million tons (40–50 lakh tons) to India's total annual potato output of about 60 million tons (600 lakh tons). India remains the second-largest potato producer globally after China.

According to newly released data, Gujarat has completed 66 per cent of Rabi planting across 3.061 million hectares (30.61 lakh hectares). Potato cultivation has increased from 125,000 hectares (1.25 lakh hectares) at this stage last year to 148,000 hectares (1.48 lakh hectares) and may reach 160,000 hectares (1.60 lakh hectares) if favourable conditions continue. In the previous season, Gujarat's output rose by 700,000 tons (7 lakh tons), reaching a record 5.08 million tons (50.80 lakh tons). In 2023–24, sowing covered 134,000 hectares (1.34 lakh hectares) and produced 4.3 million tons (43 lakh tons), while the following year saw 156,000 hectares (1.56 lakh hectares) under potato and a record crop.

Banaskantha and Sabarkantha remain the largest potato-producing districts, followed by Aravalli, Gandhinagar, Patan, and Mehsana. Central Gujarat reported 4,600 hectares of sowing, while Dwarka district in Saurashtra recorded 600 hectares.

With sowing still underway and current weather conditions described as favourable by officials, Gujarat is expected to produce another strong potato crop this season.

