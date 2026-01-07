China has shipped 856,000 tonnes of fruit and vegetables to Mongolia via Erenhot since 2021

Since 2021, China has exported 856,000 tonnes of fruit and vegetables to Mongolia through the Erenhot road checkpoint, according to the city government. The shipments were valued at 1.75 billion yuan (about USD 247 million).

Erenhot, located in Inner Mongolia, is the largest land border crossing between China and Mongolia and a key logistics hub for agri-food trade. Thanks to its strategic position, the checkpoint has become the main gateway for supplying Mongolia with fresh produce.

Over the past four years, more than 20 types of vegetables, including cabbage, sweet peppers, and others, have been delivered to the Mongolian market, along with over 10 varieties of fruit, such as apples and bananas.

Produce transported through Erenhot now covers around 80% of Mongolia's total fruit and vegetable demand, underscoring the border crossing's central role in securing the country's food supply chain.

